Consumer Sector Update for 06/30/2023: F, DG, WMT, DIS

Consumer stocks were higher late Friday, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) increasing 1% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) adding 1.5%.

In company news, Ford (F) secured a key international investor for its Saarlouis plant in Saarland, Germany, Reuters reported Friday, citing statements from a meeting at the unit. The carmaker's shares rose 1.2%.

Dollar General (DG) is testing cashierless technology at its store in Banner Elk, North Carolina, allowing customers to exit the store with their purchases without queuing at checkout counters, Business Insider reported. The retailer's shares rose 1.6%.

Walmart (WMT) is facing an amended complaint from the US Federal Trade Commission, adding alleged violations of the telemarketing sales rule to the initial complaint over the company's money-transfer services, according to a Friday statement from the FTC. Walmart shares were rising 2%.

Walt Disney's (DIS) ESPN is laying off about 20 on-air employees, multiple media outlets reported. Disney shares added 0.6%.

