Consumer Sector Update for 06/30/2022: RH,EDBL,AYI

Consumer stocks were broadly mixed in Thursday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) adding 0.3% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) down 0.7%.

In company news, RH (RH) declined over 10% after a series of price target downgrades, including Cowen slashing the price target by $150 to $300 apiece, after the company revised its guidance for fiscal 2022 due to the deteriorating macroeconomic environment.

Edible Garden (EDBL) was nearly 1% higher, giving back most of a 6% gain earlier Thursday that followed the agricultural farming company announcing a product development agreement with Nutracom. Financial details were not provided.

Acuity Brands (AYI) rose 1.3% after the lighting company reported Q3 results exceeding Wall Street expectations, including non-GAAP net income of $3.52 per share for the three months ended May 31, improving on a $2.77 per share adjusted profit during the same quarter last year. Net sales grew $1.06 billion from $899.7 million.

