Consumer Sector Update for 06/30/2022: EL, STZ, RRGB, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were slipping pre-bell Thursday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was 0.73% lower and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was recently down more than 1%.

Estee Lauder (EL) was flat after saying it now estimates a previously disclosed two-year restructuring program may result in pre-tax charges totaling $500 million to $515 million.

Constellation Brands (STZ) reported fiscal Q1 non-GAAP earnings of $2.66 per diluted share, up from $2.33 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $2.51. Constellation Brands was over 3% lower recently.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB) said it has appointed Cheri Kinder as chief accounting officer of the company. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers was down more than 2% recently.

