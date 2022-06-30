Consumer Sector Update for 06/30/2022: BSET,RH,EDBL,AYI

Consumer stocks were broadly mixed in Thursday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) climbing 0.1% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) sinking 1.3%.

In company news, Bassett Furniture (BSET) climbed over 11% after the home furnishings company reported a Q3 profit of $4.95 per share, up from $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year and including $4.14 per share in income from discontinued operations for the three months ended May 28, while net sales grew 17% year-over-year to $128.7 million. The two analysts polled by Capital IQ had been expecting the company to earn $0.45 per share on $117.38 million in sales.

Acuity Brands (AYI) rose 1.7% after the lighting company reported Q3 results exceeding Wall Street expectations, including non-GAAP net income of $3.52 per share for the three months ended May 31, improving on a $2.77 per share adjusted profit during the same quarter last year. Net sales grew $1.06 billion from $899.7 million.

Edible Garden (EDBL) was up 1.5%, narrowing a 6% gain earlier Thursday that followed the agricultural farming company announcing a product development agreement with Nutracom. Financial details were not provided.

RH (RH) declined almost 11% after a series of price target downgrades, including Cowen slashing the price target by $150 to $300 apiece, after the company revised its guidance for fiscal 2022 due to the deteriorating macroeconomic environment.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.