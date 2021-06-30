Consumer Sector Update for 06/30/2021: STZ, BBBY, GIS, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were mixed premarket Wednesday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was up 0.09% while the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was slipping by 0.16% recently.

Constellation Brands (STZ) was climbing past 1% as it posted fiscal Q1 adjusted earnings of $2.33 per share, up from adjusted earnings of $2.30 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected adjusted EPS of $2.35.

Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) was advancing by more than 1% as it swung to fiscal Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.05 per share from an adjusted loss of $1.96 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected EPS of $0.08.

General Mills (GIS) was more than 1% lower after it reported fiscal Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.91 per share, down from $1.10 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected adjusted EPS of $0.85.

