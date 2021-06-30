Consumer Sector Update for 06/30/2021: LZ,BBBY,CPRI,GIS

Markets
Consumer stocks held on to their prior gains in Wednesday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF climbing 0.6% this afternoon while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was advancing 0.2%.

In company news, LegalZoom.com (LZ) rallied Wednesday, climbing over 36% after the professional services company priced its initial public offering of more than 19.1 million common shares at $28 each

Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) rose almost 11% after reporting an 8.7% increase in fiscal Q1 sales to $1.95 billion, topping Wall Street estimates by $80 million. The retailer also raised its FY22 sales outlook by $200 million over its prior forecast, now expecting between $8.2 billion to $8.4 billion and beating the Capital IQ consensus looking for $8.16 billion for the 12 months ending Feb. 28.

Capri Holdings (CPRI) was 5.3% higher after Piper Sandler raised its price target for the apparel company by $4 to $68 a share and kept its overweight rating for the stock.

General Mills (GIS) added 1.2% on Wednesday after reporting adjusted net income of $0.91 per share for its fiscal Q4 ended May 30 on $4.52 billion in net sales, topping the Capital IQ consensus expecting the cereals and packaged foods company to earn $0.85 per share, excluding one-time items, on $4.36 billion in sales.

