Consumer Sector Update for 06/30/2020: WKHS,ODP,LULU

Consumer stocks were mostly higher, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF climbing 0.02% Tuesday afternoon while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was up 0.4%.

In company news, Workhouse Group (WKHS) rallied for a second day in a row, at point Tuesday racing almost 38% higher to a best-ever $20 a share, after the electric vehicle and aircraft company announced a $70 million private placement of 4.5% convertible notes due 2023 with an unnamed institutional investor. The notes can be converted into common shares at $19 per share, or about 31% over Monday's closing price. Shares were up 23% recently.

lululemon athletica (LULU) rose 5.2% after Monday night saying it was buying in-home fitness company MIRROR for $500 million, expanding the company's reach beyond its roots as a yoga-wear seller. MIRROR will operate as a standalone unit within lululemon after the transaction closes and continue to be led by CEO Brynn Putnam.

Office Depot (ODP) was almost 5% lower afternoon, giving back a nearly 13% initial surge that followed the retail chain announcing plans for a 1-for-10 reverse stock split, effective after the close of Tuesday's regular session.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.