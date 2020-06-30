Consumer Sector Update for 06/30/2020: CTRN,WKHS,ODP,LULU

Consumer stocks added to their midday gains, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF climbing 0.6% this afternoon while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was up 1.2%.

In company news, Citi Trends (CTRN) jumped out to a more than 26% gain after Tuesday reporting a 25% sales increase for its current Q2 through June 27 compared with year-ago levels. The discount clothing retailer also said it has reopened all but 10 of its 574 stores temporarily closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Comparable sales from the reopened stores rose 53%.

Workhouse Group (WKHS) rallied for a second day in a row, at one point Tuesday racing almost 38% higher to a best-ever $20 a share , after the electric vehicle and aircraft company announced a $70 million private placement of 4.5% convertible notes due 2023 with an unnamed institutional investor. The notes can be converted into common shares at $19 per share, or about 31% over Monday's closing price.

lululemon athletica (LULU) rose over 6% after Monday night saying it was buying in-home fitness company MIRROR for $500 million, expanding the company's reach beyond its roots as a yoga-wear seller. MIRROR will operate as a standalone unit within lululemon after the transaction closes and continue to be led by CEO Brynn Putnam.

Office Depot (ODP) was 6.2% higher this afternoon, giving back a portion of an early 13% surge that followed the retail chain announcing plans for a 1-for-10 reverse stock split, effective after the close of Tuesday's regular session.

