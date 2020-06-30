Markets
Consumer Sector Update for 06/30/2020: CTRN, LULU, CAG, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were mixed pre-bell Tuesday as shares of staples companies in the S&P 500 (XLP) were marginally higher and consumer discretionary firms (XLY) were 0.15% lower recently.

Citi Trends (CTRN) was up more than 15% after saying total sales in fiscal Q2 through June 27 increased 25% from the comparable period last year. The company said it has reopened 564 of its 574 stores that were temporarily closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Comparable sales from the reopened stores rose 53%.

lululemon athletica (LULU) was more than 3% higher after announcing its purchase of in-home fitness company MIRROR for $500 million.

Conagra Brands (CAG) was advancing more than 2% after it posted fiscal Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.75 per share, up from $0.36 per share a year earlier, surpassing the consensus estimate of analysts polled by Capital IQ for $0.67 per adjusted share.

