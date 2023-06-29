News & Insights

Consumer Sector Update for 06/29/2023: OSTK, SMPL, MKC, XLP, XLY

June 29, 2023

Consumer stocks were advancing premarket Thursday as the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was recently up 0.08%, while the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was 0.51% higher.

Overstock.com (OSTK) was gaining more than 10% after saying it has completed the acquisition of certain Bed Bath & Beyond brand assets for $21.5 million under a bankruptcy court-supervised process.

Simply Good Foods (SMPL) was climbing past 2% after it reported fiscal Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.44 per diluted share, flat with a year earlier but still exceeding the $0.41 forecast from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

McCormick (MKC) reported fiscal Q2 adjusted EPS of $0.60, up from $0.48 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.57. McCormick was down more 2% recently.

