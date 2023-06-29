Consumer Sector Update for 06/29/2023: CMCSA, PSNY, TSLA, GNLN

Consumer stocks were mixed Thursday afternoon with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) both down 0.3%.

In company news, Comcast (CMCSA) unit NBCUniversal said Thursday it will launch free, ad-supported streaming TV channels across the NBCU Television & Streaming portfolio and NBCUniversal Global Distribution library. Comcast shares were down 0.3%.

Polestar (PSNY) said Thursday it signed an agreement to adopt Tesla's (TSLA) North American Charging Standard. Polestar drivers in the US and Canada will get access to Tesla's Supercharger network. Polestar shares rose 2.1%.

Greenlane Holdings (GNLN) said Thursday it priced a public offering of about 3.8 million units at $1.05 per unit for expected gross proceeds of about $4 million. The shares slumped 26%.

