Consumer Sector Update for 06/29/2022: BNED,MKC,GIS

Consumer stocks were broadly mixed in mid-week trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) climbing 0.5% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) dropping 0.4%.

In company news, Barnes & Noble Education (BNED) slid 3% after the educational textbook publisher reported a Q4 loss of $0.21 per share, improving on a $1.02 per share loss during the same quarter last year but still missing the two-analyst mean expecting an $0.18 per share net loss for the three months ended April 30.

McCormick & Co (MKC) fell 1.8% after the spice company missed analyst estimates with its fiscal Q2 results and also cut its FY22 guidance below Wall Street expectations. Excluding one-time items, it earned $0.48 per share on $1.53 billion in sales during the three months ended May 31. Analysts, on average, had been looking for $0.65 per share and $1.61 billion, respectively.

General Mills (GIS) climbed 5.5% after reporting above-consensus Q4 results, earning $1.12 per share during the three months ended May 29, excluding one-time items, on $4.89 billion in sales, compared with the Capital IQ consensus looking for a $1.01 per share adjusted profit on $4.81 billion in sales.

