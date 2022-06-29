Consumer Sector Update for 06/29/2022: BBBY, MKC, GIS, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were leaning lower pre-bell Wednesday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was down 0.03% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was recently slipping by 0.4%.

Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) was retreating by nearly 0.3% after it reported a fiscal Q1 adjusted loss of $2.83 per diluted share, compared with earnings of $0.05 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $1.39 per share.

McCormick (MKC) was nearly 4% lower as it reported fiscal Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.48 per diluted share, down from $0.69 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected $0.65.

General Mills (GIS) was climbing past 2% after it reported fiscal Q4 adjusted earnings of $1.12 per diluted share, up from $0.91 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ forecast $1.01.

