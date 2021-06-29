Consumer Sector Update for 06/29/2021: PRPL, PLBY, SGMS, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were mixed premarket Tuesday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was inactive while the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was recently declining by 0.05%.

Purple Innovation (PRPL) was slipping past 8% as it lowered its revenue guidance for Q2 and withdrew its full-year outlook due to "production issues" relating to the company's Mattress Max machines. The mattress and cushion maker said it now expects Q2 revenue of $175 to $185 million and gross margin of 43% and 45%.

PLBY Group (PLBY) was gaining over 3% in value after saying it will buy lingerie company Honey Birdette in its second deal since returning to public trading through a special purpose acquisition company merger. PLBY said it would purchase the maker of bras and sexual wellness products for $333 million in cash and stock.

Scientific Games (SGMS) was down more than 1% after announcing plans to divest its lottery and sports betting businesses and is currently evaluating strategic alternatives for the divestitures.

