Consumer Sector Update for 06/29/2021: DDL,PLBY,TWOU,PRPL

Consumer stocks were ending mixed in Tuesday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF falling 0.5% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was rising 0.3%.

In company news, Dingdong (DDL) was 2% higher late in its Tuesday debut on the New York Stock Exchange after the Chinese grocery ecommerce company priced an upsized $95.7 million initial public offering of 4.1 million American depositary shares at $23.50 each, the bottom of its expected $23.50 to $25.50 range. Dingdong and underwriters added an extra 400,000 ADS to the IPO shortly before it priced.

PLBY Group (PLBY) rose 3.7% after the sexual wellness products company said it will buy privately held lingerie company Honey Birdette for $333 million in cash and stock.

2U (TWOU) climbed 4.2% after the education technology company Tuesday announced its purchase of almost all of online coursework provider edX.org's assets, including the edX brand, website and marketplace, for $800 million in cash.

To the downside, Purple Innovation (PRPL) slipped 3.7% after the mattress-maker cut its Q2 revenue forecast by $25 million on both sides of its previous outlook to a new range of $175 million to $210 million, blaming production issues with its Mattress Max machines. The company also withdrew its FY21 guidance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.