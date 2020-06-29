Markets
WKHS

Consumer Sector Update for 06/29/2020: WKHS,MATW,COTY,BYND

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Consumer stocks continued to add their Monday advance, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF climbing 1.6% this afternoon while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF also was adding 1.6% in value.

In company news, Workhorse Group (WKHS) was over 45% higher in late trade after the electric vehicle and aircraft company joined the Russell 3000 Index with the start of Monday's regular-session trading.

Coty (COTY) climbed 13% after the cosmetics company said it was buying 20% stake of Kim Kardashian West's beauty business for $200 million, confirming earlier reports of the deal.

Matthews International (MATW) rose 4.2% after the branding and memorialization company announced the sale of its non-controlling stake in a pet cremation services business to an unnamed buyer for $57.2 million, consisting of $42.2 million in cash and $15 million in preferred stock. Proceeds from the deal will be used to repay debt.

Beyond Meat (BYND) slid almost 8% after a Barclays downgrade of the plant-based meat substitute to underweight from overweight previously although the brokerage increased its price target for the stock by $15 to $100 a share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WKHS MATW COTY BYND

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    MTNewswires

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires


    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular