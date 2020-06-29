Consumer Sector Update for 06/29/2020: MATW,COTY,BYND

Consumer stocks were mostly higher, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF climbing 1.8% this afternoon while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF also was adding 1.7% in value.

In company news, Matthews International (MATW) rose 5.8% after the branding and memorialization company announced the sale of its non-controlling stake in a pet cremation services business to an unnamed buyer for $57.2 million, consisting of $42.2 million in cash and $15 million in preferred stock. Proceeds from the deal will be used to repay debt.

Coty (COTY) climbed 12% after the cosmetics company said it was buying 20% stake of Kim Kardashian West's beauty business for $200 million.

Beyond Meat (BYND) slid almost 8% lower after a Barclays downgrade of the plant-based meat substitute company to underweight from overweight previously although the brokerage increased its price target for the stock by $15 to $100 a share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.