Consumer Sector Update for 06/29/2020: COTY, GPS, RMBL, XLP, XLY

MT Newswires MTNewswires
Consumer stocks were climbing premarket Monday. Shares of staples companies in the S&P 500 (XLP) were flat, while consumer discretionary firms (XLY) were down more than 2%.

Coty (COTY) was gaining more than 15% after the beauty company announced a strategic transaction for its purchase of a 20% stake in Kim Kardashian West's beauty business for $200 million, confirming earlier reports of the deal.

Gap (GPS) was still up more than 9%, extending gains from Friday that followed its announcement of a collaboration with rap artist Kanye West's Yeezy fashion brand to create the Yeeze Gap line of clothing.

RumbleON (RMBL) was slipping past 8% after it reported a Q1 net loss of $10.77 per share compared with a net loss of $8.08 per share in the prior-year period. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had expected a net-loss of $3 a share.

