Consumer Sector Update for 06/28/2023: MANU, GENK, GNLN, AREB

Consumer stocks were mixed in late Wednesday afternoon trading with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) dropping 0.8% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) rising 0.3%.

In company news, an investor group led by Qatari Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad J.J. Al Thani is increasingly confident it has beaten an offer from British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe in the bidding for English soccer team Manchester United (MANU), Bloomberg reported. The club's shares were rising 4.3%.

GEN Restaurant Group (GENK) was rising almost 29%, fresh off its debut on Nasdaq.

Greenlane Holdings (GNLN) said Wednesday it expanded its products to include disposable nicotine offerings with brands such as Fume, Death Row Vapes, and Packspod. Greenlane shares fell past 16%.

American Rebel (AREB) said Wednesday it has signed a securities purchase agreement with a single institutional investor to raise about $3 million via the private placement of 686,499 common shares and warrants to buy the same number of shares. AREB stock slumped 38%.

