Consumer Sector Update for 06/28/2023: GIS, UNF, DKNG, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were leaning lower pre-bell Wednesday, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) declining 0.4% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) down 0.1%.

General Mills (GIS) was more than 5% lower after it reported fiscal Q4 adjusted earnings that remained unchanged year over year at $1.12 per diluted share along with net sales of $5.03 billion, which fell short of $5.18 billion expected by analysts surveyed by Capital IQ.

UniFirst (UNF) was falling past 3% after it reported fiscal Q3 earnings of $1.29 per diluted share, down from $1.33 a year earlier.

DraftKings (DKNG) stock was down 0.5% after the company said it is no longer pursuing the acquisition of PointsBet Holdings' US business.

