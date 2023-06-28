News & Insights

Markets
GIS

Consumer Sector Update for 06/28/2023: GIS, UNF, DKNG, XLP, XLY

June 28, 2023 — 09:15 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks were leaning lower pre-bell Wednesday, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) declining 0.4% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) down 0.1%.

General Mills (GIS) was more than 5% lower after it reported fiscal Q4 adjusted earnings that remained unchanged year over year at $1.12 per diluted share along with net sales of $5.03 billion, which fell short of $5.18 billion expected by analysts surveyed by Capital IQ.

UniFirst (UNF) was falling past 3% after it reported fiscal Q3 earnings of $1.29 per diluted share, down from $1.33 a year earlier.

DraftKings (DKNG) stock was down 0.5% after the company said it is no longer pursuing the acquisition of PointsBet Holdings' US business.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GIS
UNF
DKNG
XLP
XLY

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.