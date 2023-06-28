News & Insights

Consumer Sector Update for 06/28/2023: GENK, GNLN, AREB

June 28, 2023

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks were mixed on Wednesday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) dropping 0.7% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) rising 0.3%.

In company news, GEN Restaurant Group (GENK) was rising 27%, fresh off its debut on Nasdaq.

Greenlane Holdings (GNLN) said Wednesday it expanded its products to include disposable nicotine offerings with brands such as Fume, Death Row Vapes and Packspod. Greenlane shares fell 14%.

American Rebel Holdings (AREB) said Wednesday it has signed a securities purchase agreement with a single institutional investor to raise about $3 million via the private placement of 686,499 common shares and warrants to buy the same number of shares. Its shares slumped 38%.

