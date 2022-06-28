Consumer Sector Update for 06/28/2022: TCOM, NKE, WHR, XLP, XLY

Markets
Consumer stocks were climbing premarket Tuesday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was 0.55% higher, and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was up 0.17% recently.

Trip.com (TCOM) was gaining more than 12% value after it reported a Q1 adjusted loss of 0.06 renminbi ($0.01) per diluted American depositary share, compared with a loss of 0.34 renminbi per ADS a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ projected a normalized loss of 0.55 renminbi.

Nike (NKE) was slipping past 2% after it reported fiscal Q4 earnings of $0.90 per diluted share, down from $0.93 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected $0.81.

Whirlpool (WHR) was marginally higher after saying its Whirlpool EMEA subsidiary has agreed to sell the company's Russian operations to Turkish household appliances firm Arcelik.

