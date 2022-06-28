Consumer Sector Update for 06/28/2022: NKE,CNXC,TCOM

Consumer stocks were broadly lower in Tuesday trading after the Conference Board reported a 98.7 reading in its June measure of consumer confidence, falling 4.5 points compared with the prior month to touch its lowest reading since February 2021 and trailing market expectations for a 100.0-point score this month.

At last look, the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) was slipping 0.7% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) was posting a 2.9% retreat this afternoon.

In company news, Nike (NKE) fell 5.4% after reporting declines in its Q4 profit and sales from year-ago levels and also issuing a cautious FY23 outlook as rising prices and supply-chain bottlenecks pressure margins and real-dollar revenue growth. The athletic wear company earned $0.90 per share during the three months ended May 31, down from $0.93 per share during the same quarter last year, while net sales slid 0.9% to $12.23 billion. Analysts, on average, had been expecting $0.81 per share and $12.09 billion, respectively.

Concentrix (CNXC) declined 4.2% after projecting revenue for its current Q3 trailing analyst estimates and also cutting its FY22 revenue outlook below Wall Street expectations. The consumer technology company now sees revenue for the 12 months ending Nov. 30 in a range of $6.37 billion to $6.42 billion, down from its prior forecast expecting $6.45 billion to $6.60 billion. The Street is at $6.48 billion, according to Capital IQ.

Trip.com Group (TCOM) climbed almost 13% after the Chinese online travel company reported a non-GAAP Q1 net loss of 0.06 renminbi ($0.01) per American depositary share, improving on a 0.34 renminbi per ADS loss during the March quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting a normalized loss of 0.55 renminbi per ADS. Revenue was little changed from year-ago levels at 4.11 billion renminbi, also exceeding the 3.85 billion renminbi analyst mean.

