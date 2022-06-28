Consumer Sector Update for 06/28/2022: CVNA,NKE,CNXC,TCOM

Consumer stocks lost more ground during Tuesday trading after the Conference Board reported a 4.5-point drop in its June measure of consumer confidence, falling to 98.7 for its lowest reading since February 2021 and trailing market expectations for a 100.0-point score this month.

At last look, the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) was slipping 1.3% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) was posting a 3.7% retreat this afternoon.

In company news, Carvana (CVNA) plunged nearly 19% after Stifel Tuesday cut its price target for the online auto seller by $14 to $34 a share and reiterated its hold rating for the company's stock.

Nike (NKE) fell 6.9% after reporting declines in its Q4 profit and sales from year-ago levels and also issuing a cautious FY23 outlook as rising prices and supply-chain bottlenecks pressure margins and real-dollar revenue growth. The athletic wear company earned $0.90 per share during the three months ended May 31, down from $0.93 per share during the same quarter last year, while net sales slid 0.9% to $12.23 billion. Analysts, on average, had been expecting $0.81 per share and $12.09 billion, respectively.

Concentrix (CNXC) declined 4.6% after projecting revenue for its current Q3 trailing analyst estimates and also cutting its FY22 revenue outlook below Wall Street expectations. The consumer technology company now sees revenue for the 12 months ending Nov. 30 in a range of $6.37 billion to $6.42 billion, down from its prior forecast expecting $6.45 billion to $6.60 billion. The Street is at $6.48 billion, according to Capital IQ.

To the upside, Trip.com Group (TCOM) climbed almost 12% after the Chinese online travel company reported a non-GAAP Q1 net loss of 0.06 renminbi ($0.01) per American depositary share, improving on a 0.34 renminbi per ADS loss during the March quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting a normalized loss of 0.55 renminbi per ADS. Revenue was little changed from year-ago levels at 4.11 billion renminbi, also exceeding the 3.85 billion renminbi analyst mean.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.