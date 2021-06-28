Consumer Sector Update for 06/28/2021: FAT,CRWG,AMC,CMCSA

Markets
Consumer stocks have turned narrowly lower in Monday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF dropping 0.1% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was sinking 0.4%.

In company news, FAT Brands (FAT) put on 20% at one point Monday to touch a new record high of $15.99 a share after the restaurant chain announced its purchase of the Global Franchise Group from Serruya Private Equity and Lion Capital for $442.5 million in cash and stock, The deal will almost triple FAT Brands' portfolio to more than 2,000 franchised and company-owned locations and eventually boost its projected annual EBITDA by around $40 million to between $55 million to $60 million per year. The stock was nearly 12% higher this afternoon.

GrowGeneration (GRWG) was getting a 10% boost after the hydroponic and organic garden supplies retailer said it was selected to join the Russell 2000 small-cap index, effective with the start of Monday's regular session.

AMC Entertainment (AMC) climbed 6.3% after Monday saying it had its best weekend attendance since March 2020, with around 2 million people watching movies at AMC theaters between June 24 and June 27. "F9: The Fast Saga," released by Comcast's (CMCSA) Universal Studios, took in an estimated $70 million, which AMC said was the largest opening weekend for any movie in the US since late in 2019. Comcast shares were 0.4% lower this afternoon.

