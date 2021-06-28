Markets
Consumer Sector Update for 06/28/2021: FAT, DORM, ETSY, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were mixed pre-bell Monday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was 0.03% higher and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was slipping by 0.18%

FAT Brands (FAT) was rallying by more than 12% after saying it agreed to buy Global Franchise Group from Serruya Private Equity and Lion Capital for $442.5 million in cash and stock.

Dorman Products (DORM) was up more than 2% after saying it has agreed to acquire automotive components supplier Dayton Parts for $338 million.

Etsy (ETSY) was over 1% higher amid a deal to acquire Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade items, for $217 million in cash.

