Consumer Sector Update for 06/28/2021: FAT, DORM, ETSY, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were mixed pre-bell Monday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was 0.03% higher and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was slipping by 0.18%

FAT Brands (FAT) was rallying by more than 12% after saying it agreed to buy Global Franchise Group from Serruya Private Equity and Lion Capital for $442.5 million in cash and stock.

Dorman Products (DORM) was up more than 2% after saying it has agreed to acquire automotive components supplier Dayton Parts for $338 million.

Etsy (ETSY) was over 1% higher amid a deal to acquire Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade items, for $217 million in cash.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.