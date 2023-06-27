Consumer Sector Update for 06/27/2023: RIDE, ISPR, LCID, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were mixed pre-bell Tuesday as the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was down 0.24%, while the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was recently advancing by 0.5%.

Lordstown Motors (RIDE) was dropping more than 57% after saying it has initiated Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings in Delaware, as well as the sale process for its Endurance electric truck platform and related assets amid an ongoing dispute with its strategic partner, Foxconn.

Ispire Technology (ISPR) was up more than 9% after saying it raised about $8 million in gross proceeds from a private placement of about 1.1 million common shares.

Lucid Group (LCID) was climbing past 4% after disclosing that Ayar Third Investment Co. purchased almost 265.7 million shares of its Class A common stock in a private placement for about $1.8 billion.

