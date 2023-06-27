News & Insights

Markets
F

Consumer Sector Update for 06/27/2023: F, XPOF, RIDE

June 27, 2023 — 01:59 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks were climbing Tuesday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) increasing 0.3% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) rising 1.9%.

Redbook US same-store sales in the week ended June 24 rose 0.5% from a year earlier after a 0.9% increase in the previous week.

In company news, Ford (F) confirmed it would start a round of layoffs this week in the US and Canada as part of its global cost-reduction efforts, CNBC reported late Monday. Separately, the Wall Street Journal reported that the automaker intends to lay off at least 1,000 salaried employees and contract workers across North America, according to people familiar with the matter. Ford shares rose 2.2%.

Xponential Fitness (XPOF) franchisors are losing money, with more than half of the company's studios never making a positive financial return, short-seller Fuzzy Panda Research alleged in a report on Tuesday. Xponential Fitness shares slumped 40%.

Lordstown Motors (RIDE) was down past 25% after saying it has initiated Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings in Delaware, as well as the sale process for its Endurance electric truck platform and related assets amid an ongoing dispute with its strategic partner Foxconn.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

F
XPOF
RIDE

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.