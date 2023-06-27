Consumer Sector Update for 06/27/2023: BKNG, F, XPOF, RIDE

Consumer stocks were climbing late Tuesday with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) increasing 0.3% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) rising 2.1%.

Redbook US same-store sales in the week ended June 24 rose 0.5% from a year earlier after a 0.9% increase in the previous week.

In company news, Booking Holdings (BKNG) unit Booking.com said Tuesday it will launch a new artificial intelligence trip planner powered in part by technologies from Microsoft-backed (MSFT) OpenAI's ChatGPT application programming interface. Booking Holdings shares were rising 3.7%.

Ford (F) confirmed it would start a round of layoffs this week in the US and Canada as part of its global cost-reduction efforts, CNBC reported late Monday. Separately, the Wall Street Journal reported that the automaker intends to lay off at least 1,000 salaried employees and contract workers across North America, according to people familiar with the matter. Ford shares rose 2.3%.

Xponential Fitness (XPOF) franchisors are losing money, with more than half of the company's studios never making a positive financial return, short-seller Fuzzy Panda Research alleged in a report on Tuesday. Xponential Fitness shares slumped 37%.

Lordstown Motors (RIDE) was down 17% after the company said it initiated Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings in Delaware, as well as the sale process for its Endurance electric truck platform and related assets amid a dispute with partner Foxconn.

