Consumer Sector Update for 06/27/2022: POST,CSSE,THO,CBRL

Consumer stocks continued to drift lower during Monday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) dropping 0.3% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) posting a 1.0% retreat.

In company news, Post Holdings (POST) climbed 2.5% on Monday after the breakfast foods company began a modified Dutch auction for up to $450 million of its 4.625% senior notes due 2030 and 4.50% senior notes due 2031. The tender offer is scheduled to end a minute before midnight on July 25.

Thor Industries (THO) was fractionally lower after the recreational vehicles seller increased its stock buyback authorization by another $448.3 million, boosting the total amount available for share repurchases over the next three years to $600 million.

Among decliners, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (CSSE) was slipping 0.5% in late trade, giving back a more than 6% advance, after Monday saying it has increased the distribution of its Crackle Plus advertising-supported video-on-demand streaming services to 85 locations following its acquisition of 1091 Pictures and its SurfNow TV, BlackPix, Unidentified, and EchoBoom streaming channels.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL) slid 2.5% after BofA Securities cut its rating for the restaurant chain to underperform from neutral.

