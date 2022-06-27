Consumer Sector Update for 06/27/2022: FL, EVGO, GM, VLTA, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were mixed premarket Monday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was up 0.3% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was recently 0.4% higher.

BSN Sports, a division of Varsity Brands, said it has signed an agreement to buy substantially all of the assets of the Eastbay Team Sales business from Foot Locker (FL) unit Foot Locker Retail. Foot Locker was up more than 3% recently.

EVgo (EVGO) said it is being added to the broad-market Russell 3000 Index and the small-cap Russell 2000 Index. Separately, the company said it is collaborating with General Motors (GM) to enable fast-charging of GM electric vehicles on the EVgo network. EVgo was recently gaining over 1.4% in value.

Volta (VLTA) was up nearly 2% after saying it has appointed Yifan Tang as chief technology officer.

