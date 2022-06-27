Consumer Sector Update for 06/27/2022: CSSE, THO, CBRL

Consumer stocks were drifting lower in Monday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) dropping 0.2% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) retreating 0.7%.

In company news, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (CSSE) climbed 1.5% after Monday saying it has increased the distribution of its Crackle Plus advertising-supported video-on-demand streaming services to 85 locations following its acquisition of 1091 Pictures and its SurfNow TV, BlackPix, Unidentified, and EchoBoom streaming channels.

Thor Industries (THO) has turned 1% lower, giving back an early 3% gain that followed the recreational vehicles seller increasing its stock buyback authorization to $600 million through July 31, 2025.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL) slid 2.1% after BofA Securities cut its rating for the restaurant chain to underperform from neutral.

