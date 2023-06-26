Consumer Sector Update for 06/26/2023: NKE, JD, FREE, FOX

Consumer stocks were mixed late Monday, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) slightly higher and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) down 0.8%.

In company news, the US Supreme Court on Monday turned down Nike's (NKE) bid to reverse a US Patent Office tribunal's ruling to cancel a portion of a shoe patent in the now-resolved legal battle between the it and German competitor Adidas, Reuters reported. Nike shares were up 2.2%.

JD.com (JD) plans to set up an independent fresh food and grocery retail unit by combining its 7Fresh supermarket chain with other online services, Bloomberg reported Monday. JD.com shares were up 0.3%.

Whole Earth Brands (FREE) said Monday that shareholder Martin Franklin has submitted a nonbinding proposal to buy out the company for $4 per share in cash. Whole Earth shares jumped past 25%.

Fox's (FOX) Fox News unit said Monday it has named Jesse Watters as the new host of its 8 p.m. show, effective July 17, replacing former host Tucker Carlson. Fox was up 1.4%.

