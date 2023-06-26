News & Insights

Consumer Sector Update for 06/26/2023: LCID, XPEV, GCO, XLP, XLY

June 26, 2023

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks were mixed pre-bell Monday, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) up 0.1% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) 0.3% lower.

Lucid Group (LCID) was rising past 8% after the company said it partnered with Aston Martin to provide the British carmaker with electric vehicle powertrain and battery systems.

XPeng (XPEV) was advancing more than 3% after the company said it plans to launch the G6 Ultra Smart Coupe sports utility vehicle on Thursday, its first production model built under the SEPA 2.0 vehicle technology architecture

Genesco (GCO) was over 2% higher after saying its board approved a $50 million increase to its current $200 million share repurchase authorization.

