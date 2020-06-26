Consumer Sector Update for 06/26/2020: LK,GPS,BIG

Consumer stocks were retreating Friday, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF slipping 1.2% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF fell about 1.2%.

In company news, Luckin Coffee (LK) plunged more than 60% to a new record low of $1.19 per share, more recently trading nearly 53% lower, after the company said it was ending efforts to keep its shares listed on the Nasdaq Global Select market and its stock would cease trading with the start of Monday's regular session. Luckin earlier in the year said certain employees may have fabricated sales figures.

To the upside, Big Lots (BIG) rose nearly 30% after the discount retailer said it expects to earn between $2.50 to $2.75 per share, excluding one-time items, during its current Q2 ending July 31, blowing past the Capital IQ consensus for $0.84. The company also said Q2 comparable-stores sales likely will be more than 20% above year-ago levels, topping the Street view for 12.8% growth.

Gap (GPS) raced nearly 25% higher after the apparel retailer said it was collaborating with Kanye West's Yeezy fashion brand to create the Yeeze Gap line of clothing. The rap artist will receive royalties and potential equity based on sales performance and will also keep sole ownership of the Yeeze brand, which in April was valued at $2.9 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.