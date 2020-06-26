Consumer Sector Update for 06/26/2020: FRPT,LK,GPS,BIG

Consumer stocks retreated on Friday, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF slipping 1.9% this afternoon while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF also was falling about 2.2%.

In company news, Freshpet (FRPT) fell 7.5% on Friday following a Citigroup downgrade of the dog and cat foods company to sell from neutral previously.

Luckin Coffee (LK) was more than 53% lower this afternoon, earlier sinking over 60% to a new record low of $1.16 per share, after Friday saying it was ending efforts to keep its shares listed on the Nasdaq Global Select market and that its stock would cease trading with the start of Monday's regular session. Luckin shares already have been trading at a steep discount to its previous highs since early April after it said certain employees may have fabricated its sales figures.

To the upside, Big Lots (BIG) rose over 26% after the discount retailer said it expects to earn between $2.50 to $2.75 per share, excluding one-time items, during its current Q2 ending July 31, blowing past the Capital IQ consensus looking for just $0.84 per share in non-GAAP net income for the quarter. The company also said Q2 comparable-stores sales likely will be at least 20% above year-ago levels, also topping the Street view expecting 12.8% growth.

Gap (GPS) raced 19% higher after the apparel retailer said it was collaborating with Kanye West's Yeezy fashion brand to create the Yeezy Gap line of clothing. The rap artist will receive royalties and potential equity based on sales performance and will also keep sole ownership of the Yeezy brand, which in April was valued at $2.9 billion.

