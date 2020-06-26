Consumer Sector Update for 06/26/2020: BIG, FRG, NKE, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were mixed pre-bell Friday as shares of staples companies in the S&P 500 (XLP) were up 0.02%, while consumer discretionary firms (XLY) were 0.23% lower in recent trading.

Big Lots (BIG) was climbing past 17% after the discount retailer announced a Q2 adjusted EPS estimate of $2.50 to $2.75, compared with the $0.53 adjusted EPS in Q2 of 2019, amid "positive business trends."

Franchise Group (FRG) was down more than 7% after it priced an underwritten public offering of 4.2 million shares at $23.25 per share, 4.6% lower than the share closing price, for a gross amount of $97.7 million.

Nike (NKE) was declining by over 3% after it booked fiscal Q4 net loss of $0.51 per share, compared with EPS of $0.62 a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ had projected EPS of $0.03.

