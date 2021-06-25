Consumer Sector Update for 06/25/2021: UNFI,NKE,KMX,DRI,FL,DDS,DECK,UA,UAA,SKX

Consumer stocks were on course to finish higher, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF climbing 0.6% late in regular-hours Friday trading while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was rising 0.7%.

In company news, United Natural Foods (UNFI) gained 2.9% after BMO Capital boosted its price target for the food distribution company's shares by $3 to $36 apiece and kept its market perform rating for the stock.

Darden Restaurants (DRI) was 3.9% higher after Barclays increased its price target for the parent company of the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen and five other restaurant chains.

CarMax (KMX) rose 7% after the used vehicle seller reported Q1 net income of $2.63 per share, improving on a $0.03 per share profit during the year-ago period, while net sales grew during the three months ended May 31 to $7.7 billion from $3.23 billion. Wall Street had been looking for Q1 earnings of $1.64 per share on $6.18 billion in total sales.

Nike (NKE) was sprinting to a more than 15% gain, leading both the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrials indices, after reporting a fiscal Q4 profit of $0.93 per share and a 96% year-over-year sales increase to $12.34 billion, reversing a year-ago net loss and beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting net income of $0.51 per share on $11.10 billion in sales. In light of the above-consensus results, selected retailers logged gains, including a 2.5% rise for Foot Locker (FL) and a 3.4% advance by Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS), along with increases for apparel sellers like Deckers (DECK), Under Armour (UA,UAA) and Skechers (SKX).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.