Consumer Sector Update for 06/25/2021: NKE,KMX,DRI

Consumer stocks were rising moderately in Friday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF climbing 0.5% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was also rising 0.5%.

In company news, Nike (NKE) was sprinting to a more than 14% gain after the athletic wear company late Thursday reported a $0.93 per share profit for its fiscal Q4 ended May 31, reversing a $0.51 per share loss for the same quarter last year while net sales almost doubled over year-ago levels, rising 96% to $12.34 billion. Analysts, on average, had been expecting $0.51 per share and $11.10 billion, respectively.

CarMax (KMX) rose 6.2% after the used vehicle seller reported Q1 net income of $2.63 per share, improving on a $0.03 per share profit during the year-ago period, while net sales grew during the three months ended May 31 to $7.7 billion from $3.23 billion. Wall Street had been looking for Q1 earnings of $1.64 per share on $6.18 billion in total sales.

Darden Restaurants (DRI) was 4.2% higher after Barclays increased its price target for the parent company of the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen and five other restaurant chains.

