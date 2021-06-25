Markets
Consumer Sector Update for 06/25/2021: NKE, KMX, EBAY, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were mixed in Friday's pre-bell trading. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was slipping by 0.06% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was recently gaining 0.76%.

Nike (NKE) was rallying past 13% after late Thursday posting fiscal Q4 earnings of $0.93 per diluted share, versus a loss of $0.51 a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ forecast earnings of $0.51 per share.

CarMax (KMX) was climbing nearly 6% as it reported Q1 net earnings of $2.63 per share that rose from $0.03 a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ estimated $1.64 in adjusted EPS for the company's Q1 period.

eBay (EBAY) completed the sale of its classifieds ads business to Adevinta for $2.5 billion in cash and a 44% equity stake in the Norwegian digital marketplace company. eBay was marginally advancing in recent trading.

