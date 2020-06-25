Markets
Consumer Sector Update for 06/25/2020: M,BYND,RAD,MYT

Consumer stocks were broadly mixed, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF rising 0.5% this afternoon while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was dropping less than 0.1%.

In company news, Macy's (M) fell 4.7% after the department-store chain said it would cut 3,900 corporate- and management-level jobs as part of the restructuring effort it recently launched following COVID-19 store closures earlier this year. The retailer also said it has lowered store and customer support staffing and was expecting the moves will produce around $630 million in savings per year, including $365 million in reduced costs over the rest of FY20.

Beyond Meat (BYND) also was down 4% after CBC News said McDonald's (MCD) still evaluating whether to add the company's plant-based products to its menu following a six-month trial of its PLT - plant, lettuce and tomato - sandwich at selected restaurants in Canada ended more than two months ago.

Among gainers, Rite Aid (RAD) jumped out to a nearly 26% advance after the pharmacy-store retailer narrowed its adjusted Q1 net loss to $0.04 per share, easily beating the Capital IQ analyst forecast looking for a $0.38 per share loss, excluding one-time items. The company Thursday also announced plans for an exchange offer for up to $750 Million of its senior notes due 2023.

Urban Tea (MYT) tumbled 36% after beginning a $5 million private placement of 9 million ordinary share at $0.555 apiece, representing a 49.5% discount to Wednesday's closing price.

