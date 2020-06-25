Markets
Consumer Sector Update for 06/25/2020: KBH, DRI, MKC, XLP, XLY

Consumer firms were retreating premarket Thursday with consumer discretionary firms (XLY) down 0.43% and shares of staples companies in the S&P 500 (XLP) were recently 0.5% lower.

KB Home (KBH) was declining by almost 16%. The company Wednesday reported fiscal Q2 earnings per share of $0.55, up from $0.51 a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had previously expected EPS of $0.58.

McCormick (MKC) was marginally higher after it posted fiscal Q2 adjusted EPS of $1.47, up from $1.16 in the year-earlier period, and higher than the $1.16 average estimate of analysts polled by Capital IQ.

Darden Restaurants (DRI) was slightly gaining as it reported fiscal Q4 adjusted net loss of $1.24 per share, compared with adjusted EPS of $1.76 last year. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ had projected a $1.64 adjusted loss per share.

