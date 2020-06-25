Consumer Sector Update for 06/25/2020: BYND,RAD,MYT

Consumer stocks were broadly lower, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF slipping less than 0.1% this afternoon while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was dropping 0.6%.

In company news, Beyond Meat (BYND) was down 4.2% after a CBC News report said McDonald's (MCD) is still evaluating whether to add the company's plant-based products to its menu after a six-month trial of the PLT -- plant, lettuce and tomato -- sandwich at stores in Canada ended more than two months ago.

Rite Aid (RAD) jumped out to a more than 26% gain after the pharmacy-store retailer narrowed its adjusted Q1 net loss to $0.04 per share, improving on a non-GAAP loss $0.14 per share during the year-ago period and beating the Capital IQ analyst forecast looking for a $0.38 per share loss, excluding one-time items. The company Thursday also announced plans for an exchange offer for up to $750 Million of its senior notes due 2023.

Urban Tea (MYT) tumbled nearly 36% after disclosing plans for a $5 million private placement of 9 million ordinary share at $0.555 apiece, representing a 49.5% discount to Wednesday's closing price.

