Consumer Sector Update for 06/24/2022: BALY, BIRD, KMX, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were gaining pre-bell Friday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was 0.56% higher, and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was recently advancing by 0.83%

Bally's (BALY) was climbing past 7% after it launched a modified Dutch auction tender offer for cash purchase of its common shares at $19.25 to $22, for a maximum aggregate purchase of $190 million.

Allbirds (BIRD) was up more than 2% after saying it will be joining the broad-market Russell 3000 Index, effective after the US market opens on Monday.

CarMax (KMX) was slightly declining after it reported fiscal Q1 earnings of $1.56 per diluted share, down from $2.63 a year earlier. Eight analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.55.

