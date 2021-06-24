Consumer Sector Update for 06/24/2021: DBGI,ARVL,STM,SKIN,BBIG

Consumer stocks rose in Thursday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF climbing 0.5% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was rising 0.3%, giving back more than half of its prior advance.

In company news, Digital Brands Group (DBGI) was surging Thursday, at one point climbing 74% to a new record high of $7.12 a share, after the online seller of luxury fashions and accessories said it will begin selling a select group of brands on the Amazon.com (AMZN) e-commerce platform this fall. The companies did not provide financial and other details of the new partnership. Amazon shares were falling 1.7% shortly before Thursday's closing bell.

Arrival (ARVL) gained 3.9% after announcing a new partnership with STMicroelectronics (STM), with the chipmaker providing semiconductor technologies and products for Arrival electric vehicles, including smart-power and battery-management devices. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Beauty Health (SKIN) rose fractionally after Thursday saying it was acquiring four global distributors for its HydraFacial unit in Germany, Australia, France and Mexico for $28 million in cash plus an additional $7 million in stock. The purchases are expected to immediately increase Beautry Health's per-share earnings.

Among decliners, Vinco Ventures (BBIG) dropped almost 11% after the consumer product research and development company Thursday disclosed plans for a spinout of its Emmersive Entertainment into a standalone publicly-traded entity during the three months ending Sept. 30.

