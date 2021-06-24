Markets
Consumer Sector Update for 06/24/2021: ARVL,STM,SKIN,BBIG

Consumer stocks were rising in Thursday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF climbing 0.5% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was rising 0.7%.

In company news, Arrival (ARVL) gained 1.9% after announcing a new partnership with STMicroelectronics (STM), with the chipmaker providing semiconductor technologies and products for Arrival electric vehicles, including smart-power and battery-management devices. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Beauty Health (SKIN) rose 1.7% after Thursday saying it was acquiring four global distributors for its HydraFacial unit in Germany, Australia, France and Mexico for $28 million in cash plus an additional $7 million in stock. The purchases are expected to immediately increase Beautry Health's per-share earnings.

Vinco Ventures (BBIG) dropped about 13% after the consumer product research and development company Thursday disclosed plans for a spinout of its Emmersive Entertainment into a standalone publicly-traded entity during the three months ending Sept. 30.

