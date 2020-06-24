Consumer Sector Update for 06/24/2020: TACO,SABR,CRSA,WKHS

Consumer stocks were set to end the Wednesday session lower with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF slipping 1.6% this afternoon while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was falling 2.1%.

In company news, Del Taco Restaurants (TACO) was unchanged just ahead of the closing bell, erasing an earlier 4% decline earlier Wednesday after it reported $104.5 million in sales for the 12 weeks ended June 16, down 14% compared with the same period last year but still beating the Capital IQ consensus forecast expecting $103.4 million in sales for the three months ending June 30.

Sabre (SABR) was paring its Wednesday slide, falling almost 6% in late trade, after the travel e-commerce company earlier said the number of gross air bookings and passengers boarded were down about 85% during the first 22 days in June compared with the same period last year while gross hotel central reservation system transactions were roughly 60% below year-ago levels.

Crescent Acquisition (CRSA) declined 7% after Wednesday announcing plans to merge with fitness and lifestyle franchisor F45 Training. Under terms of the proposed transaction, F45 shareholders will receive 53.3 million shares and $204 million in cash and CEO Adam Gilchrist will lead the combined companies, which will trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market following its Q3 close.

Workhorse Group (WKHS) sped to a nearly 24% gain on Wednesday, touching an all-time high of $9.18 a share, after saying its C650 and C1000 all-electric delivery vans this week successfully completed Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards testing and setting the stage for the company to ramp up production during the second half of 2020.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.