Consumer Sector Update for 06/24/2020: SABR,CRSA,WKHS

Consumer stocks were broadly lower, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF slipping 1.8% this afternoon while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was falling more than 2.5%.

In company news, Sabre (SABR) was extending its Wednesday slide, falling 8% in recent trade, after the travel e-commerce company earlier said the number of gross air bookings and passengers boarded were down about 85% during the first 22 days in June compared with the same period last year while gross hotel central reservation system transactions were roughly 60% below year-ago levels.

Crescent Acquisition (CRSA) also declined about 6.6% after Wednesday announcing plans to merge with fitness and lifestyle franchisor F45 Training. Under terms of the proposed transaction, F45 shareholders will receive 53.3 million shares and $204 million in cash and CEO Adam Gilchrist will lead the combined companies, which will trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market following its Q3 close.

Workhorse Group (WKHS) rose as much as 33%, touching an all-time high of $9.23 a share, after saying its C650 and C1000 all-electric delivery vans this week successfully completed Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards testing and setting the stage for the company to ramp up production during the second half of 2020.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.