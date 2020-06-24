Consumer Sector Update for 06/24/2020: GNC, WGO, SOHO, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were trading lower-to-flat during Wednesday's premarket trading. Shares of staples companies in the S&P 500 (XLP) were unchanged, while consumer discretionary firms (XLY) slipped 0.5%.

GNC Holdings (GNC) filed for bankruptcy protection on Tuesday as part of a plan to manage debt and sell the business. GNC shares remained halted early Wednesday.

Winnebago Industries (WGO) was down by more than 3% after posting fiscal Q3 adjusted net loss of $0.26 per share. A year ago, adjusted earnings were $1.14 per share. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had projected an adjusted loss of $0.37 per share for the most recent period.

Meanwhile, Sotherly Hotels (SOHO) was flat after reporting Q1 2020 net loss per share of $1.01, wider than its net loss per share of $0.12 in Q1 2019.

