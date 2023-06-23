News & Insights

Markets
SWBI

Consumer Sector Update for 06/23/2023: SWBI, LANC, KMX, SBUX

June 23, 2023 — 03:54 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks were declining late Friday, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) falling 0.6% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) down 1.2%.

In company news, Smith & Wesson Brands (SWBI) shares jumped past 20% after the company reported fiscal Q4 results that topped analyst estimates.

Lancaster Colony (LANC) shares were rising past 4% after Loop Capital started coverage of the food company with a buy rating and a $237 price target.

CarMax (KMX) shares were rising almost 10% after the used-vehicle retailer reported better-than-expected fiscal Q1 results.

Starbucks Workers United said that over 150 of Starbucks' (SBUX) stores and 3,500 workers in the US will be on strike over the course of the next week. Starbucks was shedding 2.7%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SWBI
LANC
KMX
SBUX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.